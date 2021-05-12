Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. 634,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 566,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

About Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER)

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company offers its products under the Victoria's Kitchen and Just Chill brands. It sells its products through third-party distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018.

