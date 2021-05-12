LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.72. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 302,866 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $313.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

