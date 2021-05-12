Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.43 million and $1.11 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00004180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.56 or 0.00651589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

