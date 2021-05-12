Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $818,008.78

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $818,008.78 and approximately $1,666.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00087413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.21 or 0.01078530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00068653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00114727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061026 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,114,523 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

