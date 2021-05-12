Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report $8.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.52 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of -$270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,348.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $133.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $149.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $419.45 million, with estimates ranging from $407.30 million to $441.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $22,816,000. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 495,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $804.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

