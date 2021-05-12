Linear (LINA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54.13 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Linear has a market cap of $283.66 million and $54.13 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00087428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.12 or 0.01125585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00069443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00115226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,603,642,160 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

