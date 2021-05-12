LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $198,740.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

