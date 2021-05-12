Liquity (LQTY) Reaches Market Cap of $63.58 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $63.58 million and $1.21 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $22.77 or 0.00042147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00543624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00069843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00246787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $624.56 or 0.01156210 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00033332 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,792,572 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.