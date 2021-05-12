Lisk Reaches Market Capitalization of $931.80 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $931.80 million and approximately $119.17 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $7.28 or 0.00014296 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00064864 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00041648 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002934 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,960,176 coins and its circulating supply is 128,029,908 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

