Litecoin Plus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $644.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $117,176.02 and approximately $644.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

