Litecoin Trading Down 6.2% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $321.97 or 0.00647277 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $21.49 billion and approximately $10.24 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.