Lition Trading Down 52.3% Over Last 7 Days (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Lition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 52.3% lower against the dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $656,654.60 and $2,749.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,691.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.79 or 0.07811718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,278.94 or 0.02573729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.25 or 0.00642466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00180119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.99 or 0.00796881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.09 or 0.00652197 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.94 or 0.00611659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007494 BTC.

About Lition

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition's total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition's official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition's official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition's official website is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

