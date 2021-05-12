Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $853,148.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000717 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,936,282 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

