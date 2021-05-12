LockTrip (LOC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $150,907.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $144.84 million and approximately $150,907.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for $9.69 or 0.00019053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.