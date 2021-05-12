Loki Price Tops $0.56 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,371.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.12 or 0.07599826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.19 or 0.02615147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.46 or 0.00655408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.67 or 0.00187451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.38 or 0.00814919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.44 or 0.00678426 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $349.28 or 0.00619612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006926 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

