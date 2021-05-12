Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

