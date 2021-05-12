Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

