Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $127.61 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $127.61 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

