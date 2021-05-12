Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 10,355 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises about 2.5% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Sanofi by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

