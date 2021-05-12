Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 181,720 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,720 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 891,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86,615 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 6,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,105,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,282 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.73. The stock had a trading volume of 245,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,850,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.26 and a 200-day moving average of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $599.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $194.03 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.52.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

