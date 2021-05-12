Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 29.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after buying an additional 6,941,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,482,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in TELUS by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TELUS by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 691,256 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TU. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

TU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,298. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

