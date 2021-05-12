Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys 11,891 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.58. 17,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,899. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.