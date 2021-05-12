Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,053,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,063 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TC Energy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,375,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,222 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,863. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

