Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 620,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.95. 13,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $110.37. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

