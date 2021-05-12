Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,405 shares during the period. Discovery comprises about 2.3% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,826,586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.