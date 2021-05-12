Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 103,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,507. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $87.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

