Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 2.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,581,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

NYSE TD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

