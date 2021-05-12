Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,093 shares during the period. Corteva makes up about 3.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.44. 28,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

