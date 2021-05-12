Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises about 2.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 79,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,132,812. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

