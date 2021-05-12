Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,375 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $222.08. The company had a trading volume of 57,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,509. The firm has a market cap of $432.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.86. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.82 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.