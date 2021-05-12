Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after buying an additional 635,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,273,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after acquiring an additional 461,482 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 65,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,718. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

