Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Sells 54,125 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,125 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips accounts for 3.2% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.11. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

