Louis Md Brenner Sells 25,215 Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,018. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

