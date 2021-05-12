Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.43 and last traded at $64.81. 92,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,649,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.97%.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.