LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.93

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.93 and traded as high as $6.44. LSB Industries shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 148,773 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $183.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.91.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 125.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 636,523 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 57,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

