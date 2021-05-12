LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $271.69

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 271.69 ($3.55) and traded as high as GBX 444 ($5.80). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 433 ($5.66), with a volume of 285,475 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The firm has a market cap of £455.34 million and a PE ratio of 27.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 271.69.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.