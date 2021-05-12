LSV Asset Management Has $22.44 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,310 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.95% of Ultra Clean worth $22,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

