LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,082 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.24% of HomeStreet worth $30,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,460 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $3,777,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMST. B. Riley upped their price target on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $924.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

