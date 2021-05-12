LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,499 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.85% of Patterson Companies worth $26,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 498,500 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,507,000 after purchasing an additional 194,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.