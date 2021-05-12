LSV Asset Management Sells 5,060,263 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,857,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,060,263 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Wipro worth $30,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSE:WIT opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

