LSV Asset Management Sells 737,680 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737,680 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of ON Semiconductor worth $21,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

