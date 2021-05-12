Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.12

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.75. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 15,071 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luby’s stock. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

