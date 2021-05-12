Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $13.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,759,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,804. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lumentum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

