Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum updated its Q4 guidance to $0.92-1.14 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.920-1.140 EPS.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $13.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

