Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 96,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,656,229 shares.The stock last traded at $70.46 and had previously closed at $82.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $1,618,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

