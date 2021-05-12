Luxfer (LXFR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2021 – Luxfer had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Luxfer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

4/29/2021 – Luxfer had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Luxfer had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $24.50 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Luxfer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

3/22/2021 – Luxfer had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $22.50 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Luxfer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

3/16/2021 – Luxfer had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $22.50 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Luxfer Holdings PLC alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,179,000 after buying an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 339,272 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Luxfer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.