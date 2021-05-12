Lympo Market Token Market Capitalization Achieves $26.56 Million (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $26.56 million and $8,796.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.97 or 0.00605680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00236183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $626.39 or 0.01260556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.03 or 0.00994185 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

