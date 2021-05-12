LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $116.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,233 shares of company stock worth $338,938 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

