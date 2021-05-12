Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) versus Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Head to Head Analysis

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

49.1% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Norwood Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Norwood Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mackinac Financial and Norwood Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial $70.34 million 3.27 $13.85 million $1.30 16.75 Norwood Financial $54.06 million 3.83 $14.22 million N/A N/A

Norwood Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mackinac Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Mackinac Financial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Mackinac Financial pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mackinac Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Mackinac Financial and Norwood Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial 18.27% 8.14% 0.93% Norwood Financial 22.00% 9.41% 1.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mackinac Financial and Norwood Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackinac Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Norwood Financial beats Mackinac Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts. The company provides loan products, including commercial loans to entities within real estate Â operators of nonresidential buildings industry; consumer loan products comprising installment, mortgages, home equity loans, and residential mortgage loans; and commercial and governmental lease financing, as well as offers safe deposit facilities. It has 28 branch locations, including 10 in the Upper Peninsula, 10 in the Lower Peninsula, 1 in Southeast Michigan, Michigan, and 7 in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates fourteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as thirty-one automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.