Mad River Investors Acquires 5,750 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Mesabi Trust accounts for 3.8% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mad River Investors owned about 1.43% of Mesabi Trust worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSB. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 347,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period.

MSB stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,009. The firm has a market cap of $499.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.13. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

